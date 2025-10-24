WE Convention Dubai 2025 Sells Out with Anna Wintour, Candace Bushnell, and Joelle Mardinian Among Headliners

This year's theme is 'All in: Career, Money, and Life.' The WE Convention 2025 will discuss how financial independence influences women's lives and explore the paths to achieve this independence.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The WE Convention (Women's Empowerment Convention), the world's largest women's empowerment event, is set to take place in Dubai on November 1–2, 2025, at Atlantis The Royal Dubai.

Organized by the WE Council, a global community of women leaders championing personal and professional growth, the event expects over 2,000 attendees and more than 100 world-renowned speakers.

All the tickets for the event were sold out three weeks before the event – an unprecedented success for an event in the Middle East, with the most affordable tickets having been unavailable since September 2025.

Source: WE Convention

This year's theme is 'All in: Career, Money, and Life.' The WE Convention 2025 will discuss how financial independence influences women's lives and explore the paths to achieve this independence.

"It is with great joy and gratitude that I announce that all tickets for WE Convention 2025 are completely sold out. This response is the best proof that our chosen theme was timely and necessary. Every year, we gather a truly unique community of women ready to invest in their development and change the rules of the game," says WE Convention founder Mila Semeshkina.

Mila Semeshkina and Carla Bruni at the WE Convention 2024. Source: WE Convention

The speaker lineup includes the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future H.E. Ohood Al Roumi, Director General of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority ⁠H.E. Hala Badri, Global Editorial Director of Vogue and the Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast Dame Anna Wintour, international best-selling Author Candace Bushnell, U.S. self-made billionaire and Co-CEO & President of Summit Therapeutics⁠ ⁠Dr. Maky Zanganeh, celebrity & entrepreneur Joelle Mardinian, Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties Amira Sajwani, Grand Slam tennis champion and sports-fashion designer Svetlana Kuznetsova, Managing Director of Kraft Heinz Middle East & Africa Mary Gukasyan, General Manager for Middle East and Africa Growth Markets Mirna Arif, Olympic champion and Vice President of the International Olympic Committee Nawal El Moutawakel, Director of Premium and Private Banking at Alfa-Bank Alina Nazarova, Group Director of Landmark Group Nisha Jagtiani, Co-Founder & Head of Design at ORLOV Jewelry Angela Orlov.

During the WE Convention, Mila Smart Semeshkina, founder of the WE Council and WE Convention, will present her third book — a step-by-step guide for women navigating career and financial success in today's male-dominated world, drawn from her extensive work with multimillionaires, political leaders, CEOs, and other high-achieving women.

Mila Semeshkina and Maria Sharapova during the WE Convention 2024.

Source: WE Convention

In addition to the main conference, a select group of speakers, and VIP and Platinum ticket holders will convene for the WE Night on November 1, 2025, at Michelin-acclaimed estiatorio Milos located at Atlantis The Royal. The evening's itinerary includes a red-carpet arrival, fashion and musical performances, a gourmet dinner, and high-level networking opportunities.

The WE Convention 2025 is supported by partners: ORLOV Jewelry, the international educational platform Lectera.com, Kraft Heinz, Migems Dubai, Omorfia Group, META, LinkedIn, La Biosthétique, OKX, Shiseido, Philip Morris International, Aeon & Trisl, AM Wealth, LITT, LETOILE, Keto Kartel, Divinom, Milena Aesthetic Clinic, Privé7 Dubai, the female factor, and Women in AI.