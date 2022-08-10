Webinar Invite: Against All Odds With Egyptian Actress And Podcaster Tara Emad On August 18, 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A new edition of Entrepreneur Middle East Live's Against All Odds webinar series on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 4pm (UAE) will see Egyptian actress and podcaster Tara Emad sharing how building a self-confident, resilient mindset helped her build a career in modeling and acting, as well as to raise awareness on important social causes.

To reserve your spot for this installment of Entrepreneur Middle East Live's Against All Odds at 4pm (UAE) on Thursday, August 18, 2022, please register here.

Tara Emad started acting at the age of 15 and quickly became a rising star in Arab cinema, having acted in a dozen of films and TV shows. Throughout her career, Emad has also been an advocate for women's rights, and she has especially spoken out against bullying on her Bullying Explained podcast, as well as to over two million of her followers on Instagram.

