Founder & CEO, Carro

A programmer by training and a venture capitalist by profession, Aaron founded his first startup at the age of 13, and has already sold two companies before turning 21. He is currently the founder and CEO of Carro, an automotive marketplace. Prior to Carro, Aaron spent close to five years with Southeast Asia’s leading venture fund, Singtel Innov8 Ventures. He subsequently relocated to the United States and started Block71 San Francisco and the firm’s operations there before returning to Singapore in 2015.

He also represented Singapore in international programming competitions globally and was formerly awarded IT Youth of the Year. Aaron graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BSc from Singapore Management University’s School of Information Systems, and subsequently accepted a scholarship from the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore to study Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University where he graduated with an MSc.