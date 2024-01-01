Adam Shalagin

Co-founder of Union

 

Adam Shalagin is a digital marketing veteran, with over 20 years experience with brands, including Expedia and eBay in Europe and Australia. He is the co-founder of Union, an independent media agency based in Melbourne.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

Starting Out With Data-Driven Marketing

If everyone could afford to invest in an ad tech stack to support a comprehensive data-driven marketing strategy, we'd be laughing all the way to our analytics dashboards

More Authors You Might Like