Adam Zelcer

Founder and CEO of Adboy.com

Adam Zelcer is the founder and CEO of Adboy.com, an advertising company based in Melbourne, Australia. 

Latest

Starting a Business

Five Reasons You Should Optimise Your Business Name

Rather than guess at a business's domain name, people use search engines like Google to find brands.

Marketing

Why You Should Use Messenger Chatbots for Marketing

Now is a good time to take their advantage because of low competition

Technology

Why Chatbots are Good and No, They Won't Take Away Your Job

Like machines, customer service robots assist workers-they will make jobs easier and advance industries

