Aiman Kabli

Global Tribe Leader and Content Maestro

Aiman holds an MBA and in his corporate life have worked in senior strategic roles with such notable organizations as Unilever, the IMF and Emirates Airline. Aiman is currently a serial entrepreneur and investor, with a diversified portfolio of technology startups including innovative web platforms and mobile apps. He is passionate about enabling and supporting entrepreneurship culture and ecosystems around the world -- over the last seven years he held numerous engagements as a mentor, speaker, judge, consultant, panelist, lecturer and coach in this field. Also advised hundreds of tech startups and investors, incubators/acceletarors, sandboxes and other ecosystem entities.