Akarsh Dhaiya

Managing Partner, Rocket Equities

 

Akarsh Dhaiya is a venture capitalist who works with VentureBuilders.nl and serves as managing partner at Rocket Equities, an M&A advisory firm based in the Philippines. With a degree in engineering and sincere interest in ML and AI, Akarsh is a tech enthusiast who loves working with startups and new ideas, he is currently pursuing his MBA from INSEAD and has passed CFA level II. 

Latest

Marketing

How Startups can Utilise Public Relations to Attract Investors

Founders should seek coverage not only after they have fundraised, but at every stage of their journey

Finance

3 Ways to Find Smart Money for Your Tech Startup

The far more effective approach is for founders to contact their ideal investors from a position of power

