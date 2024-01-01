Managing Partner, Rocket Equities

Akarsh Dhaiya is a venture capitalist who works with VentureBuilders.nl and serves as managing partner at Rocket Equities, an M&A advisory firm based in the Philippines. With a degree in engineering and sincere interest in ML and AI, Akarsh is a tech enthusiast who loves working with startups and new ideas, he is currently pursuing his MBA from INSEAD and has passed CFA level II.