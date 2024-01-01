Amanda Price

Head (High Growth Ventures), KPMG Australia

Amanda is the head of High Growth Ventures, KPMG Australia’s dedicated startup team.

Amanda founded Ausemerge in 2010, representing Australian-based ventures into the US, helping them to accelerate their entry into the US, providing access to in-market expertise and an established network of Australian and US entrepreneurs, investors, advisors and potential clients.

Amanda has been at the forefront of the nascent Australian startup since the early 2000s in a number of senior sales, marketing and business development roles. She was appointed CEO of AirWORKS Media in 2003, before relocating to Los Angeles to become EYE Corp’s vice president of business development, partner relations and operations.