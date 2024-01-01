Amber Dermoudy

Senior social strategist, APAC, Spredfast

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Social Media

How Blockchain Can Influence Social Media

It will compel platforms to reorganize their sharing algorithm, data security policy, and payment methods

Social Media

Why Influencer Marketing is the Game Changer for Business

Influencer marketing is a product of many content-driven campaigns that have characterised the digital era up to this point

Technology

How AI is Changing the Face of Customer Service

In a study by Forrester, messaging was found to be the No.1 customer service channel preferred by consumers in South Korea, Singapore, India and the US

Social Media

Why Influencer Marketing is the Game Changer for Business

Its merit as a marketing tool lies in how modern consumers pay less attention to a brand unless it's promoted by a peer or trusted source

More Authors You Might Like