Anaita Sarkar

Founder, Olivia & Co.

Latest

Social Media

Social Media Marketing can be useful, but not at the Expense of Personal Interactions

There's no denying social media is here to stay, but in a fickle world where customers are less loyal to brands, we need to work harder to gain their love

Growth Strategies

Three Customer Culture Tactics to Capture 1,000 Loyal Customers

With the high-level marketing campaigns and budgets that large international brands get to play with, it's imperative that we look at our overall brand experience rather than just our product or service offerings to be able to thrive in the market

Starting a Business

Creating a Customer-centric Brand for 2020

To ensure your company stays competitive, it's imperative to keep customers at the forefront of your business strategy

