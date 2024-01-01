Anaita Sarkar
Founder, Olivia & Co.
Latest
Social Media Marketing can be useful, but not at the Expense of Personal Interactions
There's no denying social media is here to stay, but in a fickle world where customers are less loyal to brands, we need to work harder to gain their love
Three Customer Culture Tactics to Capture 1,000 Loyal Customers
With the high-level marketing campaigns and budgets that large international brands get to play with, it's imperative that we look at our overall brand experience rather than just our product or service offerings to be able to thrive in the market
Creating a Customer-centric Brand for 2020
To ensure your company stays competitive, it's imperative to keep customers at the forefront of your business strategy