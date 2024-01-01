President, SKOLKOVO Business School

Andrei Sharonov is the president of the SKOLKOVO Business School in Russia. Prior to this, he served as Deputy Mayor in the Moscow Government for economic policy. Mr Sharonov was awarded the Aristos prize for “Independent Director” in 2009, the national award “Director of the Year – 2009” for “Independent Director” and the international award “Person of the Year – 2012” for “Business Reputation”.