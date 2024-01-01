Anmol Saxena
Co-founder, CEO, Ashva Wearable Technologies
Anmol Saxena is the CEO and co-founder of Ashva Wearable Technologies Pvt Ltd, a young wearable MedTech startup based out of Bangalore. She has a year-long corporate experience with Ford Motors Company as a Product Developer.
Anmol is passionate about nanoelectronics, data sciences, genetic engineering, and molecular biology and envisions bringing all these streams together to develop wearable technologies that would push human evolution forward.
