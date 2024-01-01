Ayoub Rasmi
Entrepreneur
Chairman of Rasmi Empire HLDG, Ayoub Rasmi is a visionary entrepreneur who loves to challenge himself as well as other people around him to achieve their goals. A mentor and guide to fellow entrepreneurs, he is as also the Founder & CEO of Liv Rental, a company that operates in the real estate and automotive sector based in Milan and Marrakech.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
From Seven Foreclosures to Seven Figures: Secret to Success in Real Estate Investing
Lakeisha Marion is a top producer in her company and currently mentors thousands of young individuals who are working under her leadership