Benjamin Jones
Latest
Beyond the Courtroom: Shaping Dubai's Legal Future through Expertise
Dr. Hassan Elhais: Pioneering Legal Excellence in Dubai's Dynamic Landscape
The Game-Changing Power of AI: Redefining Health and Sustainability for the Future
Leading the charge in addressing these challenges is Greenverse Partners Ltd., a company that propels industrial sustainability forward through the skilled use of advanced sensors and custom software solutions.
Healthcare App hits 5 Million global downloads as it introduces 'Universal Health Token' Rewards
Leading smart preventative healthcare app GOQii is set to introduce the Force of Good Foundation's'web3-powered Universal Health Token (UHT) in the form of UHT Rewards Points to its platform, uniting the two companies to create a healthier world.
Meet AI powered startup disrupting the trillion dollar entertainment IP sector
Back in 2020, CEO and co-founder Inder Phull met with Grammy nominated deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, who helped accelerate Pixelynx and KOR Protocol to what it is today.
Meet the Visionary Transforming the 'entertainment datasphere' with a decentralised approach
More recently, Shan, who is based in Melbourne, Australia, launched Redacted, a platform that aims to be the Google AdSense of Web3: an entertainment atmosphere aggregating on-chain and off-chain data.
How Car Manufacturers and the Satellite Industry Create Connected Vehicles
Although they were once deemed a futuristic fantasy, fully connected vehicles are now rapidly approaching thanks to constant advancements in automotive technology.