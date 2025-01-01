Bruce Geller
Latest
Women Entrepreneur®
Where Fashion Meets Function: Femography by MAS is Changing the Game for Women in the Workplace
Bringing real comfort and confidence to women navigating menopause, so they can thrive in the workplace without compromise.
Technology
Transforming Healthcare and Revolutionizing Diagnostics with Advanced Imaging and Data Precision
Imagine a world where AI can identify the earliest signs of illness before you even notice symptoms, or where your diagnosis comes with nearly 99% accuracy, eliminating the guesswork. Gone are the days of googling your symptoms only to be met with confusing or alarming results. Welcome to the future of healthcare, powered by Shealth.AI.