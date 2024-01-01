Carolyn Breeze
ANZ general manager at GoCardless
Carolyn has spent more than 15 years in the technology sector, including extensive international experience within the fintech, e-commerce, and telecommunications sectors. She has been awarded one of CEO Magazine’s IT and Telecommunications Executive of the Year in 2018, and recognised as one of the top 20 Women in Fintech.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Open Banking Will Transform the Subscription Economy
Securely accessible consumer transaction data is helping companies provide consumers with better financial offerings worldwide
Cashflow a Major Barrier for Small to Medium Businesses Looking to go Global
But, with the rapid development and adoption of new technologies, all types of small-to-medium businesses now have the tools to connect with previously unreachable audiences