Diptivilasa And Aman Bandvi

Diptivilasa has served the Indian government as a senior bureaucrat and is currently also an independent director with a large PSU bank. He has held various leadership positions like the Additional Secretary, Home Ministry Government of India and VC of DDA.

Aman has over 25 years of global corporate experience in various leadership and Board Advisory roles. He has a track record of corporate turn arounds and is on the Board of India Stem Alliance, India Blockchain Alliance, Defence India and The Purpose Coalition. He also runs a NGO, Samvedana, which is focussed on the welfare of ex-servicemen.