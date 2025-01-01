Eric Wong
Bio
Eric Wong is one of the dynamic wirters with over a decade of experience tracking the Asian market espcially in the intersection of investments, business, and technology.
Latest
Technology
The Real AI Race: Why This New Developer Platform Could Change Everything
With its new platform, Fiverr isn't just entering the AI space—it's creating an entirely new playing field.
News and Trends
Meet the CEO Who is Empowering Brands and Artists Worldwide to Create Value Through NFTs
According to Galaxis, the tech startup only utilizes NFT technology which individuals use to issue digital membership cards with use-cases, benefits, and perks for their communities, as opposed to most standalone 'NFT projects.'
News and Trends
Nevis Premier Hints at Major 2025 Development Projects
The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, has recently hinted at major positive developments coming to the small Caribbean island in the near future.