Fiona Robinson

This Swiss Startup is Rebuilding the Internet as we Know it
Over the years, the Swiss startup continued to expand its features, with one of its standout integrations being the addition of Web 2.0 domains, such as .com or .ai, to its offerings
Ancient Wellness Wisdom That Works for Real Lives
Dr. Angela Zeng founded Karviva out of frustration with this culture of shortcuts. A pathologist by training, with deep roots in traditional healing practices, she didn't want to create another product that fed into fleeting trends or demanded perfection.
Cracking Asia's Billion-Strong Market: How AI Is Rewriting the Rules for American Firms
Few contemporary operators dwell on that first voyage as often as Valentin Saitarli. Founder and chief executive of PRAI, he cuts a distinctive figure in the intersection of media and machine intelligence.
Can a Swiss eSIM Startup Crack the World's Most Complex Mobile Market?
Into this chaos walks Yesim, a Geneva-based company that thinks it can unite 1.8 billion Asian mobile users under one digital umbrella. Bold? Absolutely. Impossible? Let's find out.
The Entrepreneur's Guide to Strategic Outsourcing
Outsourcing has become the key to agility in terms of cost against resources. But before you bring third parties in to run parts of your business, it's worth taking a moment to build a strategy around your outsourcing.
The Founder Changing Renting Forever: The Rise of Piñata
With Piñata, Liu isn't just building a company; rather, she is building a movement designed to fundamentally change what it means to be a renter, with a mission to harmonize the relationship between landlord and tenant by using common sense and smart technology to create a win-win dynamic.