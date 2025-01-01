Henry Keith Huang

Bio

Henry Huang has been a writer with over a decade of experience tracking the Asian market espcially in the intersection of business and technology. 

Latest

News and Trends

This company brings AI-Powered Tools to Design for Businesses and Creators

As part of their mission to empower, Adobe's innovative suite of creative solutions in Express now provides cutting-edge generative AI technology to simplify graphic design, making high-quality content creation accessible to users of all skill levels.

News and Trends

How This Entrepreneur Built One of The Biggest Ad Agencies in The Caribbean

At only 22 years old, young Jamaican student Valon Thorpe embarked on such an entrepreneurial journey that would eventually make his advertising agency, Mystique Integrated, a household name in the Caribbean industry.

News and Trends

The EB-5 Program is a Lifeline for Asian Investors Amid Rising Tariffs: Southeast Regional Center CFO

Recent changes in U.S. economic policy, including the reintroduction of heavy tariffs and stricter banking regulations, are reshaping the landscape for foreign investors, particularly those from Asia and other regions of the East.

More Authors You Might Like