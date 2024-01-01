Jack Farrell
Founder, PawedIn
Jack Farrell is a former athlete and entrepreneur from America where he built, scaled, and exited the first three-sided platform in the pet industry. Fascinated by the exponential growth of the region’s digital economy, he now makes Kuala Lumpur his home and is constantly chattering about all things venture capital and e-commerce.
The Most Underrated Difficulty in Southeast Asian E-Commerce Market
Marketplace management software companies are in a great position to ride the e-commerce wave
How Ability to Pay Trumps Willingness to Pay in Southeast Asia
The 'market-mandated margin compression' strategy will be a driving force for the future of digitally-native brands across the region
The E-Commerce Opportunity in Southeast Asia No One is Talking About
The rapid expansion of consumer trust for buying online is providing digitally-native brands with direct-to-consumer business models the opportunity to grow throughout the region