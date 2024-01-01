Jonathan Greechan
Co-Founder, Founder Institute
Jonathan Greechan is the Co-Founder of the Founder Institute, the world's largest pre-seed startup accelerator. Since 2009, he has grown and scaled the organization to chapters in over 185 cities and 60 countries, which have produced over 4000 portfolio companies with nearly $1 billion in venture funding. In his career, Jonathan has advised thousands of technology startups on marketing, growth, and product strategy, and has spoken at startup conferences on four continents.
