Kirk George
Properties Are Harder Than Ever to Buy with Equity being Trapped. Can Technology Find a Solution?
For decades, house prices have been rising faster than wages, resulting in many taking on second jobs or visiting the bank of mom and dad. Maybe it is time for technology to step in.
This Entrepreneur is Carrying the Torch Toward a Brighter Future for the Real Estate Industry
Craig Sewing founded American Dream TV ten years ago and he seeks to empower the current and future players in real estate by providing a network that celebrates authenticity and community-driven storytelling.
Simplismart Secures USD 7 MN Series A Funding Led by Accel to Scale Enterprise MLOps Platform
The funding will be used to enhance the company's R&D efforts and drive the growth of its enterprise-focused platform, which helps organisations fine-tune, deploy, and monitor machine learning models at scale.