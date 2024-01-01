Kunal Prasad
Co-founder and COO, CropIn
Kunal is the co-founder and COO of CropIn. He has over 11 years of experience in technical and management arena, with substantial work in sales and business development, project management, product and customer experience.
Kunal has helped CropIn reach out to over 500,000 farmers in nine countries, solving critical changes of improving farm productivity, climate resilience, sustainability and food security in the past. He has extensive experience in working for the government, development agencies, cooperatives and farmer groups in India and helping small and marginal farmers adopt newer practices to be more sustainable.
How Remote Sensing Helps us Grow our Food Better
With growing population and dwindling cultivable land resources as the two main challenges facing food production in the future, it is intelligence derived from these sources that will guide cultivation and harvesting decisions
What Makes SaaS the Go-to Option to Build a Digital Ecosystem?
It helps empower businesses to be more goal-driven and productive
