Kyle Hegarty
Kyle is the Managing Director of Leadership Nomad, part of TSL Marketing, where he focuses on helping companies expand across the globe. Kyle looks at how companies connect with themselves and their customers with a concentration on communication, sales and marketing and management leadership. He has trained thousands of executives, a faculty lecturer for Singapore Management University (SMU) and is a frequent speaker at business and management conferences around the world.
His first book on cross-cultural communication will be published by Nicholas Brealey in 2020.
Latest
4 Unconventional Ways To Work With International Counterparts
Rapid improvements in communication technology and the growing digital economy mean that borders are becoming less relevant as businesses seek opportunities across the globe
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
