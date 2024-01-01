Lakshmi Raj
Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Replicon
Lakshmi Raj is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Replicon. In her position, Raj is focused on strategic initiatives for Replicon’s global operations, including market share expansion, revenue generation, and worldwide sales activities. She has extensive experience in web-based marketing and was instrumental in providing global visibility for Replicon’s product. Prior to joining Replicon, she worked as a Software Engineer for Verity (formerly known as FTP Canada). Raj holds degrees in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
One Image, Two Very Different Interpretations: What Does it Mean in Business?
Gender equality may be an idealistic goal, but the point of humanity is to get more out of our lives
The Risky Business of Enabling a "Fake it Till You Make it" Culture
VCs cannot know the outcome of their investments, of course, but some have an agenda nonetheless - even if it means promoting a risky culture
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-