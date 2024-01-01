Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Replicon

Lakshmi Raj is the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Replicon. In her position, Raj is focused on strategic initiatives for Replicon’s global operations, including market share expansion, revenue generation, and worldwide sales activities. She has extensive experience in web-based marketing and was instrumental in providing global visibility for Replicon’s product. Prior to joining Replicon, she worked as a Software Engineer for Verity (formerly known as FTP Canada). Raj holds degrees in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering.