Leong Chee Tung
CEO-founder, EngageRocket
Leong is the CEO of EngageRocket, an HR tech startup that analyses employee feedback in real-time to advise you on how to manage your team better. Before becoming an entrepreneur, he was Regional Director of Gallup in Southeast Asia. He read Economics at the University of Cambridge, and has an MA in Political Science from Columbia University under the Singapore Armed Forces Overseas Scholarship (SAFOS).
Latest
How Employee Lifecycle Surveys Provide Powerful Talent Insights
The era of lifetime employment at a company is over
The Top Three People Management Trends of 2019
If employees are dedicating over 40 hours per week to help your company achieve goals, wouldn't it make sense to understand their challenges and motivate them at the personal level too?
Why 2019 is the Year to Start Using Analytics to Retain Your Best Talent
The ability to use the power of data to drive decision-support at the managerial level is now higher than it has ever been
