Leong Chee Tung

CEO-founder, EngageRocket

 

Leong is the CEO of EngageRocket, an HR tech startup that analyses employee feedback in real-time to advise you on how to manage your team better. Before becoming an entrepreneur, he was Regional Director of Gallup in Southeast Asia. He read Economics at the University of Cambridge, and has an MA in Political Science from Columbia University under the Singapore Armed Forces Overseas Scholarship (SAFOS).

Latest

Growth Strategies

How Employee Lifecycle Surveys Provide Powerful Talent Insights

The era of lifetime employment at a company is over

Growth Strategies

The Top Three People Management Trends of 2019

If employees are dedicating over 40 hours per week to help your company achieve goals, wouldn't it make sense to understand their challenges and motivate them at the personal level too?

News and Trends

Why 2019 is the Year to Start Using Analytics to Retain Your Best Talent

The ability to use the power of data to drive decision-support at the managerial level is now higher than it has ever been

