Liam Keeney
Latest
Why Pacific Coast Mental Health Stands Out in the Mental Health Industry
When struggling with mental health woes, finding the proper care can make all the difference. Pacific Coast Mental Health, a leading mental health services provider, has given itself the mission of providing treatment in as inclusive and effective a manner as possible.
The Rise of Alternative Education and How Masterminds Micro-Schools is Leading the Way
As the global education landscape shifts, alternative models like micro-schools are rapidly emerging as a solution to the challenges of traditional education. Micro-schools offer personalized, flexible learning environments, often leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of today's students.
This company is Changing Spatial Computing Forever
On June 5th, 2023, Apple released its much-anticipated Vision Pro. While the device itself is groundbreaking, it's just part of a much larger story—and perhaps not the most significant part. The Vision Pro is an extraordinary piece of technology, but it's not entirely novel; it's essentially a VR headset with pass-through capabilities, something Meta already introduced with the Quest II in 2020.
How to Treat Imposter Syndrome In B2B Marketing & Sales Roles
Turnover in B2B marketing and sales roles has been trending upward for five years, with a rise in reported feelings of imposter syndrome. For business owners, this means stagnating revenue and sales leads. A new book outlines a simple solution.
Solving Problems in Healthcare Entrepreneurship with Lifestyle Medicine
The entrepreneurs and companies that succeed in the long run, however, are those that start by encountering a very real problem in their personal lives and realizing that existing solutions are inadequate or nonexistent.
Pushing Boundaries of Engineering in Automotive and Healthcare
Learn more about Srinivasaiah's career, the impacts she's made in both sectors and her potential to drive progress on a global scale.