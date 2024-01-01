Louise Hvala
Founder, Alifery and Gatehouse Legal Recruitment
Louise is founder of legal freelancing platform Alifery and co-founder of Gatehouse Legal Recruitment. Online platform Alifery is leading the legal profession into the future by connecting ASX listed companies, private businesses and law firms with highly experienced expert freelance lawyers for work opportunities, contracts and projects.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Lawyers Can Stay Relevant in the Automated World
Robotic process automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence are significantly affecting the legal profession