Louise Hvala

Founder, Alifery and Gatehouse Legal Recruitment

 

Louise is founder of legal freelancing platform Alifery and co-founder of Gatehouse Legal Recruitment.  Online platform Alifery is leading the legal profession into the future by connecting ASX listed companies, private businesses and law firms with highly experienced expert freelance lawyers for work opportunities, contracts and projects.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

How Lawyers Can Stay Relevant in the Automated World

Robotic process automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence are significantly affecting the legal profession

More Authors You Might Like