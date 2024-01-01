Mark Gustowski
CEO, QUT Creative Enterprises Australia
Having worked extensively across the public and private sectors, Mark has led the development of government policy and programs that support industry development and has also co-founded a number of startups in the tech, investment and FMCG sectors. He has invested in a number of Australian tech startups and sits on the board of organisations in the startup , renewable and investment sectors.
Latest
Why Australia can't Afford to Miss the Boat on Southeast Asia's Flourishing Start-up Scene
Australia needs to align its activities in this juggernaut region under one national strategy and present a united front to get on board or be left behind
