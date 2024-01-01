Mark McGregor

Head of Strategy, Signavio

 

Mark is a former industry analyst at Gartner, as well as a popular speaker and published author. He is regarded as a leader in this space when it comes to how people do and perceive business. He's currently working as Head of Strategy at BPM giant Signavio.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Want to Become Agile? Fill Your Company With Entrepreneurs

You should give autonomy to employees who take risks, identify and pursue opportunities outside of their main sphere of work

Growth Strategies

No, Sticky Notes Are Not Your Secret to Success

Enterprises hoping to learn from start-ups don't go too far beyond the idea of using Post-it notes as a stand-in for new ways of thinking

