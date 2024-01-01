Matthew Tyrrell

ANZ Commercial Director at Codat

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

As VCs And Traditional Banks Leave Startups Floundering, Digital Lenders Will Provide the Lifeline

Digital providers are already using live data to offer growth lending and buy-now-pay-later products

News and Trends

Is Your Organisation Asking For Sensitive Information Via Email? You Could Be Exposing Clients To Cyber Breaches

It is found that 83 per cent of organizations have experienced data breaches from email

Finance

Four Supporting Data Sources That Help Paint a Complete Picture Of Your SME For Lenders

Understanding the data lenders need to assess a loan can help SMEs to secure the capital needed to grow their smaller business into a large one

More Authors You Might Like