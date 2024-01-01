Max Kantelia

Co-founder, Zilliqa

Max Kantelia is co-founder at Zilliqa, a blockchain platform built for secure, scalable applications across a variety of industries, ranging from financial services, digital advertising, and gaming. A serial entrepreneur with over 25 years’ experience of building technology product and services companies in Europe, the US, and Asia for the financial services industry, Max was selected by EY as one of Asia’s Top 100 FinTech contributors in 2016.