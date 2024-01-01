COO, Skalata Ventures

Maxine Lee designs programs that help companies from inception to growth and their first round of funding. She is responsible for operations, diligence on potential opportunities and supporting founders through business challenges in the seed investment program. She was an an accelerator manager of Melbourne Accelerator Program (MAP) at the University of Melbourne. Prior to this, she has worked in marketing and brand consulting with clients in IT, supply chain and logistics across Australia.