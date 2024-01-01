Mohan Maheswaran
President & CEO, Semtech
Mohan Maheswaran is president & CEO of Semtech Corporation. He has led operations since 2006, and successfully deployed technology solutions for customers across a variety of spaces that provide an ideal network for enabling a range of IoT devices that help with asset monitoring, transportation logistics, fire management, satellite connectivity, water conservation, and more.
A Safer and More Environment-friendly Planet is no Longer a Dream
What was once a hyped up dream is a reality today, and connected innovation with extremely low power sensors is starting to benefit every part of our incredible planet
