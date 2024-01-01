Pauline Sim
SVP, FinTech, Ecosystem & Innovation, UOB, and Head, The FinLab
Pauline is currently the Head of The FinLab, an innovation accelerator powered by United Overseas Bank (UOB). The FinLab helps businesses scale across ASEAN by connecting them to industry experts and mentors, and by facilitating the right technology solutions to power their growth, maximise their efficiency and enable long-term success. She started her banking career serving the banking and financial needs of SMEs before joining the FinTech, Ecosystem and Innovation team in UOB and The FinLab. She was also part of the team that set up The FinLab in 2015.
Pauline was elected into the executive committee of Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), the association for the FinTech community in Singapore, and served as the Lead for Women in FinTech subcommittee in the term 2018-19.
Latest
What SMEs Did To Overcome Digitalisation Pitfalls
Businesses are starting to move in the right direction. But to truly thrive, they need to be more deliberate in their digital approach and not dive in blindly
