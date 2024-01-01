Pritish Sanyal
Director of Investment, AngelHub
Pritish is an experienced operator, with over 10 years of experience in building and scaling early and growth stage startups across Asia. He has worked with HYPE (Venture Studio by Airbnb and WeWork team), Surkus, GrowthKungFu, Gormei, HKU, and Accenture.
He completed his MBA from The University of Hong Kong and London Business School, and engineering from RV College of Engineering in Karnataka.
Netflix: The New Gen Content Producer
Has social media trained us to consume complex stories or there are other variables at play?
Will Amazon be Able to Rule the Indian Ecommerce Market?
The giant has what most local players don't-deep pockets and cash to burn
Why India is Not the First Destination of Choice in Asia for International Growth-Stage Startups
For decades it has been China and now it's the South East Asian countries, the favourite being Indonesia
