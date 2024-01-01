Pritish Sanyal

Director of Investment, AngelHub

Pritish is an experienced operator, with over 10 years of experience in building and scaling early and growth stage startups across Asia. He has worked with HYPE (Venture Studio by Airbnb and WeWork team), Surkus, GrowthKungFu, Gormei, HKU, and Accenture.

He completed his MBA from The University of Hong Kong and London Business School, and engineering from RV College of Engineering in Karnataka.