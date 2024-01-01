Sandra Nagy
Director, Future Design School
Sandra Nagy is the Director of Learning at Future Design School. Her responsibility involves building partnership with school leaders, and has over 20 years of experience working to promote education transformation. She has completed her M.Ed from Harvard, and B. Comm from McGill University.
Latest
How Startups can Help Children Cultivate Skills that Matter in Schools
In the face of an ever-changing world, the question from students of "How will this help me in the 'real' world?" is a legitimate one while examining why they are being taught certain skills at school