Stephanie Donahole
Business Analyst, Tatvasoft Australia
Stephanie Donahole is working as a Business Analyst at Tatvasoft Australia a .net and web development company also specialized in software development. Her aim is to sharpen her analytical skills, deepening her data understanding and broaden her business knowledge in these years of her career.
Latest
Starting a Business
How To Be on the Right Side of Entrepreneurship, Always
Here's how entrepreneurs can overcome obstacles and ensure that their businesses remain successful