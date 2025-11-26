Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

ICON1C, a luxury hospitality group backed by Catcha Group and co-founded with Mandala Club founder Ben Jones, partnered with the private members' club in early 2025. This move integrated Mandala Club into ICON1C's expanding network of luxury services, which also includes Amber Lounge for Formula 1 after-parties. The partnership is a strategic alliance, not an outright acquisition of Mandala Club's operating entity, designed to boost the club's offerings.

The collaboration provides Mandala Club members with access to ICON1C's global network of events, bespoke travel experiences, and wellness programs. This alignment is part of Mandala Club's ambitious expansion strategy, including plans for growth into Asian cities like Indonesia and Japan, and a focus on curating high-end experiences for a discerning clientele.

We caught up with Chairman and Co-Founder, ICON1C, Patrick Grove, who is also the Co-Founder And Group CEO, Catcha Group to tell us all about the latest partnership and what it entails for the future.

Why did you choose to acquire Mandala Club?

Patrick Grove: When we began shaping ICON1C, our ambition was to assemble a portfolio of best-in-class experiential brands that bring people together in ways that are rare, enriching, and deeply personal. Mandala Club epitomises exactly that as the leading member club in Singapore. I believe the future of luxury is built around offline experiences, and Mandala has proven it can set the benchmark for how people connect intellectually, socially, and creatively. I strongly believe that this will be the most influential club of its kind in Asia.

What's your vision for Mandala Club now that the dust has settled?

Mandala Club will remain unmistakably Mandala Club. Our role at ICON1C is to give it the runway to scale its ambition without losing its essence. In the past few years, Mandala Club has shown what's possible with curated culture and hospitality. Now, with access to ICON1C's network, capital, and strategic partnerships, we want to elevate it into a global reference point for modern private membership. This means deeper cultural programming, expanded international access, and a stronger presence in influential cities.

Will we see more integration between the businesses under ICON1C's umbrella?

Absolutely, but it will be thoughtful rather than forced. Each brand under ICON1C has its own identity, that's intentional. What we plan to share across the group are experiences, partnerships, and access. For example, a Mandala Club member may receive exclusive privileges at our international events or be invited to ICON1C-led cultural salons abroad. You'll also see more behind-the-scenes synergies in service quality, data insights, and membership benefits. But creatively, each business must retain its personality—that's where the magic is.

Will we see more arts programming in the future?

Art, design, and culture are foundational to Mandala Club. Our members are curious, globally engaged, and culturally fluent; the club must reflect that. Over the span of 2025, we have collaborated with leading artists, institutions, and creatives from Singapore and beyond, while bringing in cross-disciplinary voices that challenge convention, and we will continue to do so. Expect deeper partnerships, more intimate cultural encounters, and events that go well beyond the conventional 'club talk' format. Mandala Club should be the place where conversations start before they reach the rest of Asia, or world.

How will you make the Mandala Club more competitive than other private clubs in the region?

By not behaving like them. Many private clubs rely solely on exclusivity as their differentiator. Beyond exclusivity, which is core to Mandala Club, the club distinguishes itself through relevance and how culturally contemporary it is. Our members want more than just a premium, they want purpose, inspiration, influence, and unique experiences that are curated especially for them. The combination of programming, hospitality, and network access we're developing is unmatched. ICON1C gives Mandala Club a broader ecosystem ranging from global cultural partnerships to art, design, entertainment, and high-impact networking. This allows us to offer unparalleled access and experiences.

Are renovations underway and what new changes can be expected?

Renovations are now complete. With the launch of our new 9,000-square-foot heritage shophouse extension, Mandala Club's footprint now spans over 22,000 square feet. The expansion introduces two flagship spaces: The Mandala Ballroom on Level 1—an adaptable, gallery-style venue for thought leadership, performances, and cultural gatherings—and Popi's Penthouse on Level 2—a residential-style extension of our restaurant designed for intimate hosting, long-table dinners, and closed-door conversations. A third space will be unveiled in due course.

This is Mandala Club's first major expansion since joining ICON1C and represents a $2 million investment to elevate Mandala's programming, hospitality, and cultural impact—strengthening our position as the platform for Singapore's next cultural moment.

