Earlier this year, XProtocol announced its Xardian Node sale that aims to empower its communities and enable rewards through participations and partnerships. It has now announced an $800,000 raise within its strategic funding round, totalling up the funds raised to $5.2M through multiple funding rounds.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Earlier this year, XProtocol announced its Xardian Node sale that aims to empower its communities and enable rewards through participations and partnerships. It has now announced an $800,000 raise within its strategic funding round, totalling up the funds raised to $5.2M through multiple funding rounds. Participating in the rounds were Dragonfly Capital, Saison Capital, Coinfund, Razer, Caballeros Capital, MSA, zVentures, Cogitent Ventures and Zephyrus Capital.

XProtocol's unique value proposition lies in it leveraging the Base superchain (Ethereum L2) technology, as the company operates as an entertainment and gaming layer 3 blockchain providing scalable infrastructure and a developer friendly platform to partner projects. It is also compatible with all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) projects, allowing easy migration for projects and tools for developers.

The Xardian Nodes announced earlier this year by XProtocol aim to contribute to its network decentralisation, as the company stated that operators are expected to earn rewards for their participation in the network's consensus process. The company also recently locked in 20% of its total token supply for the node licence holders to distribute over 48 months after the company's mainnet launch later this year.

Dragonix, a core contributor of XProtocol said in a statement, "Xardian Nodes will empower the community as they get exposure to the project at an early stage and receive multiple rewards from the partnerships. The design on top of Base blockchain brings a level of security and distribution that matches our ambition to improve on-chain adoption and enhance standards."

Among the protocol partners is Wonderverse, a gaming publishing studio building multichain IP onboarding the next billion gamers into web3 and DestinyX, an entertainment-focused gaming portal and crypto trading superapp.

XProtocol's commitment to building a web3 entertainment infrastructure layer could make it a key player in the space. We are thrilled to support their vision and contribute to ecosystem growth," said Qin En, Partner at Saison Capital.

The potential here is that XProtocol aims to onboard new platforms, entertainment and gaming projects later this year, initiatives that will expand the company's ecosystem further, creating more opportunities for developers and users alike. XProtocol's vision is to continually innovate and expand its network, providing cutting-edge solutions and experiences in the web3 entertainment landscape.

"We believe XProtocol's innovative approach with utilising Base Superchain technology will greatly enhance the gaming experience for our users. This partnership marks an important step in our mission to bring more gamers into the ecosystem," said Jason Sujaya, Founder of Wonderverse.

XProtocol, set to launch its mainnet in Q4 of 2024, sees a team with several years of experience creating and contributing into industry leading web3 titles. The company aims to enhance blockchain based gaming by allowing creators to develop, deploy and scale consumer focused products from the foundation up, covering everything from initial infrastructure to final deployment.