Business executives play a crucial role in an organization's development. Often leveraging decades of industry expertise, C-suite leaders provide strategic oversight into pivotal business decisions and are a major propellant of innovation. Their visionary leadership is key for an organization to achieve current milestones and lay the foundation for long-term success. To reach this seniority level, most C-suite executives have overcome major setbacks in business and their personal lives, cultivating an unparalleled business acumen.

However, business executives can always benefit from taking on new challenges to highlight where they must continue to grow. Becoming a board member for notable organizations within their domain of expertise encourages C-suite leaders to keep evolving, regardless of how established they may be. These opportunities expose them to diverse perspectives, push them to sharpen their strategic thinking, and provide a sense of purpose in guiding an organization to success.

Steve McKinney, founder of leading coaching and executive search firm McKinney Consulting, echoes these sentiments. From his perspective, board positions enable executives to discover new strengths and hone existing vulnerabilities as they support the development of pioneering organizations.

C-suite executives focused on growth should consider serving as board members–both for their organization and other companies. Not only do these positions have a lighter workload compared to other roles, but they can also offer a myriad of personal and professional benefits.

Board members grow their professional expertise significantly during membership, building strong relationships with fellow members and enhancing their reputation. As they interact with diverse perspectives and make meaningful contributions to an organization, board members can also transition from full-time roles to more passive advisory roles that match their long-term career goals.

Steve McKinney, a seasoned business executive and coach, founded McKinney Consulting in 2001 after over a decade of leading global international footwear brands. His consulting firm has assisted individual leaders, Fortune 100 companies, and startups in finding talent solutions and broadening their expertise.

Since opening McKinney Consulting in Seoul over two decades ago, Steve has embraced continuous learning. Over the years he has been a member of various boards of directors. Currently, he serves as the Country Chairman for the Virtual Advisory Board, a global online platform designed to empower members to navigate the complexities of board of directors and advisor board ecosystems worldwide. As South Korea's representative, Steve is responsible for increasing membership and demonstrating key values of the board.

Steve is also a member of other prestigious organization boards, including the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) and Kestria. His expertise in the APAC region informs AESC's initiatives to promote best practices for the industry and its stakeholders. Lastly, Steve holds membership for Kestria, the world's largest executive search council spanning six continents. Through the Kestria Institute Council, Steve helps identify emerging trends within the board community and share relevant insights.

These board positions have shaped Steve's business knowledge immensely. Each organization continuously strengthens his collaboration, communication, and critical thinking capabilities. This hands-on experience has taught him valuable lessons about business and his industry as a whole. For this reason, he encourages business executives of all backgrounds to explore the advantages of serving as a board member.

"To successfully serve on an international board, one must listen, consider, debate, negotiate, and communicate from a diverse lens," Steve says. "Members should align with the mission and vision of the organization to fully experience the inspiring and educational benefits of collaborating with accomplished business leaders. If they can master this, their understanding of business and the world will be forever transformed."

Business leaders of tomorrow must embrace the complexity of today's multicultural world and pursue hands-on opportunities to learn about these challenges. Becoming a board member for international organizations is a valuable way to enhance expertise and remain agile to market trends.

Steve is passionate about helping leaders develop a global mindset that allows them to thrive in the modern business landscape. In his upcoming book, he will explain how to cultivate a global mindset. This way of thinking equips leaders with the power to make informed decisions in all situations and mitigate cultural divides they may encounter.