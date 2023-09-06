Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a corner of the world where Esports is still a budding prospect, a group of passionate gamers dared to dream big. They set forth on a mission, not just to play, but to conquer the world of Esports. From this dream, the biggest Singaporean Esports Organisation, BLEED Esports, was born. They hold the unique distinction of having the most number of teams across multiple game titles: DOTA2, VALORANT, Rainbow 6 Siege, and Mobile Legends, a feat that makes them stand out in the crowd.

The journey of BLEED Esports is a story of resilience, grit, and an undying love for gaming. At a time when Esports was a relatively unknown concept in the region, they took the bold step of plunging headfirst into the arena. They not only faced the challenge of popularising the concept but also of winning the trust of players worldwide. The initial days were hard. Global talents were skeptical about joining a relatively new organization, especially one located where Esports was still in its infancy.

But BLEED Esports didn't let this deter their spirit. The journey of BLEED Esports is a lesson in perseverance and determination. It teaches us that every beginning, no matter how humble, has the potential to lead to greatness. As long as you're willing to put in the hard work and stay true to your passion, success is bound to follow.