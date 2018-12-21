Indonesia's Top Investor Nicko Widjaja Thinks Southeast Asian Investors Should Look at India Closely. Here's Why

Currently, MDI Ventures has 27 investments in over 10 countries. While in numbers, Indonesia has the highest start-ups from their portfolio, they also have presence in US, Singapore, Japan, India and Philippines

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nicko Widjaja with over than 10 years of career in tech investment, consumer internet, and corporate transformation has co-founded and invested in several companies span from tech companies to investment holding companies.

In 2015, Widjaja became the President Director and CEO of Metra Digital Innovation Ventures, Telkom Indonesia-backed corporate venture capital.

MDI Ventures, a corporate venture capital initiative by Telkom Indonesia, based in Jakarta with operations in Singapore and Silicon Valley, is an independent entity with its own funding processes.

It combines a VC model with services in providing companies from Telkom Group with access to operational assistance and help in building startups' growth engine after making a ﬁnancial investment.

The company invests in early and mid-stage companies globally. Its focus lies on investments in high growth business verticals to enhance digital experience in domains such as digital ads, payment solutions, cloud computing, big data, mobile apps and Internet of Things.

The Indonesia-based investment company boasts of investments at all stages from seed to post-IPO stage. Currently, MDI Ventures has 27 investments in over 10 countries. While in numbers, Indonesia has the highest start-ups from their portfolio, they also have presence in US, Singapore, Japan, India and Philippines.

Besides being an active investor, Widjaja is an industry observer and views the Southeast Asian ecosystem very conducive for startups' growth.

He sees Indonesia and India as potential partners when it comes to learning.

Indonesia needs to learn more from India, about the Indian ecosystem similar to the way Indonesians have been learning from the past. The Silicon Valley is about innovation but as far as talent is concerned, India has a better chance to pull the ecosystem," believes Widjaja.

In his spare time, Widjaja gives lectures in top universities in Indonesia to share his experiences in entrepreneurship and tech investment. He is also an adjunct professor in UPH Business School, teaching various courses including Strategic Management, Entrepreneurship and Marketing.

While speaking about opportunities in Southeast Asia, Indonesia's top investor Widjaja said, "When we see South East Asia's history, we saw one company that was a Unicorn; it was a company worth 1 million dollars. Now we have 4 unicorns in Indonesia alone. With respect to India, its entire startup ecosystem was started in 2010 when it started growing at a fast pace because of the young demographic and rising middle class in 2012 giving rise to up to 18 unicorns.

He is bullish about India's growth and thinks India's size and population are its biggest strengths compared to other markets in Southeast Asia.

Widjaja thinks technology is the only driver right now in Indonesia. He finds infrastructure the second most exciting sector besides technology for Southeast Asia.

Latest

Growing a Business

Ryan Peters of Peters Pasta on Making Content Creation into a Business

Interview with content creator and Peters Pasta founder Ryan Peters about going viral on TikTok, transitioning to full-time content creation, and picking the right brand partners for collaboration.

Watch now
Leadership

Karthik Reddy: The Intelligent Investor

The co-founder and partner at Blume Ventures talks about the vision of the $250-million Fund IV. He is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for January 2023

Watch now
Employee Experience & Recruiting

How This Entrepreneur Went From Broke to $2.3 Million in Sales

He used the '3 E Method' to turn around a failing business in a few short months.

Watch now
Leadership

Chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons NY Italian on Finding Your Authentic Voice

Interview with restaurateur Joe Isidori about opening Arthur & Sons NY Italian, modern restaurant culture, and leveraging social media as a wellness tool.

Watch now
Growing a Business

The No.1 Most Bankable Skill You Must Have to Succeed in 2023

If you don't foster this skill, you'll fall behind the pack financially and professionally in 2023.

Watch now
Leadership

We Need to Talk About This Forgotten Human Skill to Win at Sales

The founder of Make Money Your Honey is teaching people the skills they need to close future deals and she's starting with having face-to-face conversations.

Watch now
Money & Finance

This Web3 Data Warehouse Wants to Bring Big Data Analytics to the Blockchain

The co-founder and CEO of Space and Time talks about his company and why blockchains matter.

Watch now
Science & Technology

Kabbage from American Express CMO Brett Sussman on Supporting Small Businesses with TikTok

Interview with Brett Sussman of Kabbage from American Express about helping small businesses with a new TikTok collaboration, branding and marketing online, and the future of shopping on social media.

Watch now
Living

Working Moms — Especially New Ones — Are Struggling. This Company Created One Less Thing to Worry About.

The founder of Ceres Chill shares how her company is helping moms in their baby-feeding journeys.

Watch now
Starting a Business

Would You Say No to a $2 Million Investment Offer?

On this episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' things go very, very big.

Watch now
Leadership

Virtual Dining Concepts CEO Stephanie Sollers on the Creator Economy

Interview with CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts Stephanie Sollers about branding and marketing in the creator economy, the importance of storytelling, and working with Mr. Beast, Faze Clan, and other icons.

Watch now
Living

3 Ways to Achieve Superhuman Focus in 14 Days

Regardless of what goals you want to achieve in 2023 and beyond, there is one skill you'll need above all else.

Watch now
Living

This Biomedical Engineer Set Out on a Mission to Provide Other Moms With The Support She Lacked That Left Her Broken

The founder and CEO of SimpliFed shares how her company supports all parents through their baby-feeding journey from pregnancy to weaning.

Watch now
Growing a Business

The Surprise Move That Resulted in a $100K Investment

On this episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' one entrepreneur literally moves our board of investors.

Watch now
Leadership

CNBC's Julia Boorstin Shares What Happens When Women Lead

Journalist and author Julia Boorstin sits down with Jessica Abo to discuss her new book When Women Lead, What They Achieve, Why They Succeed, and How We Can Learn From Them.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.

  • That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

  • Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.

  • Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.

  • Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.

  • How Brands Are Born
    How Brands Are Born with Kristen Aldridge features the origin stories behind the world’s most impactful brands.