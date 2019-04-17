This Singapore-based E-commerce Platform Taking Companies to China Thinks Social Commerce is the Strategy of the Future

Kinofy claims to combine e-commerce management, marketing automation, order management, inventory management, logistics management, delivery management and more with the Kinofy cloud-based platform that gives merchants a single view of their business, anytime, anywhere

Kawee Chong, the CEO of Kino Biotech Group, and co-founder of both Kinofy and the Kinohimitsu brand, is a man who dons many hats.

With over 20 years of experience in the health and beauty industry, Chong is among the well-invested professionals in Asia who understand what the consumer wants.

At Kinofy, which is a spin-off of Kino Biotech Group, Chong is helping brand owners to kickstart their entry into the China market via cross-border e-commerce importation. This method of importation significantly reduces the upfront investment required for businesses to establish a presence in China.

For example, the process for product registration is simplified and expedited. This provides speed to market, which is important for fast-paced retail businesses. Also, via cross-border e-commerce importation, merchants are only liable to pay taxes upon sale of goods. This has a huge positive impact on the merchant's cashflow.

Chong leads the Kinofy team in crafting an all-rounded and seamless shopping experience through online and offline channels, ensuring that modern consumers benefit from a holistic customer journey.

Entrepreneur Asia Pacific caught up with Kawee Chong to learn more about the e-commerce platform that he helps run, the power of social media and cross-border trade opportunities.

Over the years, retail has evolved from brick and mortar stores to e-commerce, e-marketplaces and now, social commerce is heading mainstream. If you have a retail business, hop on the social commerce bandwagon today. There's no time to waste thinks Chong.

"Social media allows us to fulfill the need for love and belonging by forging connections and building communities. From a business perspective, social media platforms are a great way to acquire and engage our target audiences and eventually convert them into customers or even advocates," Chong said.

Strategy

Chong says Kinofy's 8-Step Market Entry Programme is specially designed to equip merchants with the essentials they need to start their social commerce business in China. Besides a robust e-commerce platform and value added services, merchants are empowered with market insights, know-hows and practical training that prepare them to be operationally ready.

"Once merchants have successfully registered their products and set up their WeChat shop, we provide solutions that help them in driving shop traffic and building brand communities," Chong explains.

At Kinofy, Chong believes that building a strong brand community is key to the brand's growth and sustainability. Hence, we offer over 200 social selling tools in the platform that merchants may make use of, to build, engage and manage their brand community. Unlike some other social platforms that restrict content reach, WeChat merchants may communicate directly with 100% of their followers.

Future Plans

For merchants who come on board with Kinofy, Chong strives to alleviate their concerns over the multitude of challenges that comes with new market entry, especially one as massive as China. To do so, the company helps them to simplify complex procedures, expedite tedious processes, automate repetitive tasks and build a seamless infrastructure.

"It is all about Smart, Simple and Seamless," Chong said.

The company focus right now is (and has always been) on helping foreign brands break into the China market says Chong.

"Besides Singapore homegrown brands, on board with us are also brands from our closest neighbor, Malaysia, as well as way across the globe, from Canada. In our pipeline are brands from all over the world such as Australia, UK, US, France and South Korea. At the same time, we are actively on the lookout for potential referral partners," Chong said.