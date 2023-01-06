The Science And Art of Webinar Funnels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Building brand awareness, encouraging customer engagement, allowing to target specific customer segments and providing the ability to measure and optimize the campaigns in real time: in the digital era, the above-mentioned factors are indispensable. And this is where paid marketing campaigns come in.

Along with promising, these factors might get confusing. The story of Ahmad Ashfaq and Qadeer Wagriya from the Madsgency explains how paid traffic works—particularly on YouTube—and how a webinar funnel should be designed.

Ahmad hails from a middle-class family and he has a true rags-to-riches story to tell. He went from living in one big room with parents and siblings to his own home and agency within a time span of only five years. Ahmad has been through a lot of ups and downs to finally learn the art and science of funnel design, in particular webinar funnel optimization and automation.

Qadeer, his friend, and partner in Madsgency, has a similar story. Both of them started off as affiliate marketers for info products, learned the hard way about the tripwires that novice affiliate marketers cannot see, and then moved from being affiliate marketers to vendors.

A Digital Silver Lining

The first-ever product that Ahmad created and launched brought in an enticing net revenue. Then Ahmad partnered with his coach and with the help of paid traffic genius: Qadeer Wagriya, all three of them launched a new product. Within the first hour of the funnel going live, three of them could almost double the net revenue previously achieved.

Since then, the duo has been working for big shots and industry giants such as Jordan Belfort, John Crestani, Niel Malan and Gavin Stephenson, etc. Their collaboration works so well because both of them are experts in their own niches.

Masters of Their Trades

Ahmad is an expert in funnel optimization and automation. Not only he tracks all touchpoints of a webinar funnel that he makes, but he also tracks the performance of TOFU, MOFU, and BOFU (top of the funnel, middle of the funnel, and bottom of the funnel) content assets. And as the adage goes, when it comes to marketing, it is all about testing. He is claimed as a guru when it comes to A/B testing and tweaking a funnel, especially a webinar funnel. He has been creating from scratch and scaling funnels that made as much as $1.5 million-plus to coaches, mentors, and course-creators who hired the duo.

But he could not do so without Qadeer's help. Qadeer helped him at a very crucial time when Facebook was being so hard on media-buying experts. He was the person who advised Ahmad to transfer most of their media-buying from Facebook to YouTube because constant testing and successful experiments showed them how YouTube was more suited to their requirements. They could save cost per lead and still achieve better results. It was because of Qadeer's ingenuity and expertise that the duo saved Neil Malan—the famous South African marketers—$6 to $9 per lead acquisition when they moved his entire funnels from Facebook to YouTube.

Why YouTube Ads Work Like a Charm?

Disturb a man when he's about to watch a video and you'd make him angry. Show a man a video ad related to his pains, problems, and solutions that he yearns for, and he'd pause his favorite song to see what you've got to offer.

When it comes to ads, it is all about targeting and placement, And Qadeer Wagriya is an expert who can claims maximum scalability with minimum possible ad spend. Niel

Malan is not the only soul he saved on Facebook and YouTube; he has achieved the same for John Crestani and many others.

According to him, the art and science of paid traffic lie in how well you target the exact type of prospects you want to convert and how well you place the ad.

When it comes to targeting, the mantra is research. He does not jump to the conclusion, intuition, and above all, the fancy-schmancy market insight and ad targeting tools. He dives deeper into market research, finds out the most important buying behaviors, interests, and pains/fears, and then he targets the exact kind of customers that his clients want.

Likewise, how you place your YouTube video ad can make or break an ad funnel. This is the other half of Qadeer's forte. On YouTube and off YouTube, he claims to help his clients with ad placement with the precision of a laser-guided missile and the accuracy of a surgeon's scalpel. YouTube ads work like a charm when you know your way around both: targeting and placement.

Masters of the Masters

The reason why experienced media-buying experts are high in demand is because their vision is informed by their failures, their trophies, and everything between them.

Ahmad, for example, has seen his fair share of fear, anxiety, and lack of confidence when he was just another student of Gavin Stephenson. And no one can blame him. Learning how to man a product launch, how to design funnel, and more than anything else, the technical side of a funnel, can wreck the nerves of grown men and women.

And now, after 100+ successful webinar funnels and product launches, he is so confident and generous that he loves to share what he learned with people who are awestruck, impressed, inspired by, and yet afraid of this magical word: funnel.

Ahmad and Qadeer in collaboration with Douglas James have an ongoing course that is called Tube Framework.

This is where all three of these marketers who have created from scratch, optimized, and scaled hundreds of super-successful webinar funnels, teach others how YouTube or Facebook ads should be optimized and how to go about when making, optimizing, and automating a webinar funnel. If one gets a chance to take a look at the details of that course, he/she would see why Gavin calls the duo "masters of the masters".

How a Webinar Funnel Can Prove to be the Light at the End of a Tunnel?

Ahmad has a unique angle when it comes to webinar funnels. When he was asked as to why webinar funnels are so successful, he showed us the bigger picture.

Webinar funnels are perfect for personal brands - precisely people who are freelance service providers, coaches, course-makers and mentors, etc.

A webinar funnel is basically one's chance to talk face to face with their prospects, establish authority, poke them where it hurts and convert leads into customers. By design, this thing is not suitable for big companies or organizations; people love person-to-personal dealing and this is where the idea of webinar funnels comes from. When your leads see that not only you're a real person who looks at their problems from a "been there, done that" scenario, but you're a witty, humorous, and interesting person with a solution for their problems, they cannot find a reason to not trust you. And where there is trust, there are sales.

And this is the only trick to make a successful webinar funnel. Be as interesting, witty, and humorous as you can. Be human, but more importantly, establish authority with social proof and insight, let them know that you are aware of their pain and problems and you have just the solution that they want.

This is how the duo helped John Crestani achieve his goals in only one year. Anyone who wants to know more about YouTube ad optimization and webinar funnel automation should listen to this duo because they successfully manage a high monthly ad spend for their clients as well as for their own funnels. Tube Framework is a gateway to learning paid traffic optimization and funnel design.