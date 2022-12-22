Cognizant Signs MoU with Garuda Aerospace Drones For Tech Advancements

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On Thursday, American IT giant Cognizant announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Garuda Aerospace, a leading drone startup in the country. The understanding is based on powering Garuda's drones with advanced digital facilities and scaling up its innovative solutions for businesses to attain improved agility, productivity, and overall results.

On forging the new association, Achal Kataria, Vice President and India Country Head, Cognizant, shared, "We are excited to collaborate with Garuda Aerospace, combine our deep industry knowledge with capabilities such as advanced data analytics, real-time insights and software development to elevate drone-based solutions and new use cases for enterprises across sectors."

"This collaboration with Cognizant will further enhance our 'Made in India' drones with world-class technologies and catalyze new, innovative solutions to help clients and their customers around the world. We have an innovative business model, an amazing team, and now the right collaboration with Cognizant to reach our desired scale. We hope to propel the entire industry forward with our growth," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace in the official press release.

The 2015-launched startup aims at delivering low-cost drone solutions in the fields of agriculture, warehouse management, and energy and utilities. The Jayprakash-led venture is a leader in the industry by being a Drone-as-a-software service provider. Garuda has been recognized nationally and globally and boasts a 400 drone fleet and a skilled team of over 500 pilots across 84 Indian cities.

Cognizant joins hands with the startup to ally across service lines including, Internet of Things. Additionally, with the firm's existing Drone Analytics Information Services, Garuda will be facilitated with drone data capture, data and managed services, big data management, artificial intelligence, business consulting, and application integration.