HeyMax Acquires Hong Kong's krip to Expand its Loyalty and Rewards Market HeyMax's first acquisition is expected to fast-track its regional expansion, bringing over 6,000 credit card deals offered by over 3,000 merchants, and personalized loyalty experiences to consumers in Hong Kong and travelers visiting the city.

Singapore-based HeyMax, a leading loyalty and travel rewards platform, on Wednesday said it acquired krip, Hong Kong's leading fintech platform, in a move to accelerate HeyMax's entry into Hong Kong's loyalty and rewards market as part of its regional expansion.

"This is a strategic step forward in our mission to make travel more accessible through everyday spending. The krip team brings deep domain expertise in Hong Kong's loyalty and rewards space, along with strong local relationships and B2B insights that are critical as we expand across the region. With Hong Kong and Singapore as core markets, this acquisition accelerates our presence in a key financial and travel hub, and sets the foundation for new global partnerships that bring even more value to consumers across Asia," said Joe Lu, CEO and cofounder of HeyMax.

Launched in 2022, krip set out to help consumers spend smarter by simplifying how they discover and access credit card rewards and benefits. To date, the platform has aggregated over 6,000 credit card deals offered by more than 3,000 retail merchants, providing a personalized experience for users to manage all their cards in one place. krip enables financial institutions to build greater customer loyalty, supporting an estimated USD 7.4 billion in additional annual card spending. With clients including livi Bank, Grantit, and other financial institutions and retail partners, krip has reimagined how customers interact with their credit cards to deliver greater engagement and loyalty.

"At krip, our mission has always been to empower consumers to spend smarter. By helping consumers realize more value from their everyday spend, we have unlocked new ways of how financial institutions, retail merchants and consumers can better interact with each other to maximize engagement and loyalty in the digital age. Joining forces with HeyMax opens up exciting opportunities for us to deliver on our mission and to realize our mutual vision to bring greater value to consumers at scale," said David B. Wang, former CEO and founder of krip.

The APAC loyalty management market size is estimated at USD 3.95 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 10.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.06 per cent during the forecast period (2025-2030), according to Mordor Intelligence.

As part of the acquisition, Wang will transition to the Global Head of Loyalty Partnerships and General Manager of Hong Kong at HeyMax, where he will lead local market strategy and support global partnerships growth. Benjamin Quinlan has also been appointed as Senior

Advisor of Financial Services Partnerships. As CEO & Managing Partner of Quinlan & Associates, Quinlan joins HeyMax from his role as Chairman of krip, bringing his extensive experience in the financial services and fintech sector across Asia to HeyMax.

The krip brand will be retired following the acquisition, with key team members integrated into the broader organization. Existing krip users will be invited to register as HeyMax users and receive free Max Miles, giving them immediate access to the platform's expanding ecosystem of travel and rewards partners.

The acquisition also reflects the strength of Hong Kong's fintech innovation pipeline. Backed by Cyberport's Incubation Programme, krip received funding, access to student talent, and connections to key partners that supported its growth and expansion into overseas markets.

The acquisition lays the groundwork for HeyMax's official launch in Hong Kong in the coming months, where both local users and travelers visiting the city will be able to access the platform's growing network of rewards.
