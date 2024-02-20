How Digital Revolution Has Influenced The Luxury Car Investment Landscape Thanks to the rapid developments in digital technology, the luxury car industry is undergoing a significant transformation.

By Sushant Rampuria

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One of the most notable shifts is in the car buying process, whether for pleasure or investment.

Thanks to the rapid developments in digital technology, the luxury car industry is undergoing a significant transformation. This change extends beyond modern cars' innovative features—instead, it is also impacting how they are sold, marketed, invested in, and experienced. The digital age has introduced new buying behaviors and communication channels, fundamentally reshaping the luxury car market.

One of the most notable shifts is in the car buying process, whether for pleasure or investment. While traditional car showrooms remain important, many potential customers now prioritize online platforms. These websites allow those interested in purchasing a car to browse, configure personalized features, and even complete purchases remotely. This trend is driven by the increased demand for convenience and accessibility, particularly among the younger, more tech-savvy generations. Having an online reach helps car companies connect with a broader audience, attracting younger buyers comfortable with digital transactions.

One such online marketplace for high-end cars is Miles Per Hour Inc. (MPH), which was founded in 2023 and focuses on high-end vehicles. Through the company's website, people can look at its inventory, talk to dealers, and get alerts when new cars are added throughout the day.

Understanding what people who buy luxury cars want, marketplace platforms like MPH use digital tools to improve the car purchasing experience. In addition, tools like a 'Dealer Dashboard' give car dealers the information they need to help them sell cars better, understand buyers' wants, and make evidence-based choices about prices and special deals.

Beyond convenience and personalization, the digital revolution has also influenced the luxury car investment landscape. The rise of alternative ownership models like fractional ownership platforms and subscription services has unlocked access for potential investors seeking to diversify their portfolios through luxury cars. While traditional car ownership remains popular, these evolving models offer intriguing investment possibilities. Additionally, classic and collectible vehicles continue to appreciate in value, further attracting investment interest.

As more and more luxury car companies harness digital technology to engage with customers in innovative ways, they have begun to leverage social media, immersive virtual reality experiences, and targeted digital advertising to create engaging and personalized interactions. This approach fosters a stronger emotional connection with a brand, a crucial factor in the luxury market. By staying ahead of the digital curve, luxury car companies can cater to evolving consumer preferences and ensure their continued success in this ever-changing market.

Digital technology is also weaving itself into the very fabric of luxury car design, production, and driving experience. The advanced technology in today's luxury vehicles seamlessly enhances safety, comfort, and the overall experience of driving one of these cars.

Luxury car manufacturers often serve as pioneers, adopting emerging technologies before they become mainstream. Head-up displays, night vision, and self-parking systems were once exclusively featured in luxury cars but are now commonplace in many vehicles.

The future promises even more exciting developments through the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, the emergence of self-driving cars, and constant online connectivity. These advancements will redefine what it means to own and drive a luxury car, offering unprecedented levels of comfort, convenience, and personalization.

About Miles Per Hour Inc. (MPH):

MPH is a digital marketplace for luxury cars and helps people who want to buy exotic, super, and hypercars connect with the best car dealers. Founded in 2023, MPH uses the latest technology and knowledge of cars to create a platform for people in North America who love luxury cars. You can learn more by visiting MPH.com or downloading their app for Android and iOS.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Cars News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

Peer-to-Peer Is the Next Wave of Influencer Marketing

Millennials and their Gen Z brethren are interested in authenticity, not salesmanship.

By Barrett Wissman
News and Trends

Expenditure, Telemedicine And More: Financial Sustainability In The Healthcare Sector

Over the past decade, the Indian healthcare sector has experienced substantial growth, with the market value increasing from USD 77 billion in 2014 to an estimated USD 479 billion in 2024.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Expand Your Knowledge and Unlock Success With These Must-Read Business Books

Top business books to ignite your entrepreneurial journey.

By Tom Freiling
Starting a Business

3 Values That Empower Entrepreneurs As They Start Their Business Journeys

The initial stages of entrepreneurship can be tough, but these tips can help you power through.

By Diane Wang
Side Hustle

She Started a Furniture-Flipping Side Hustle to Pay Off a $10,000 Dental Bill. It Surpassed Her Full-Time Job's Income Within a Year — Earning Up to $37,000 a Month.

Lilly Skjoldahl launched The Furniture Dr. out of necessity — and the decision would change her life.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Started in Her Princeton Dorm Room Led to a $510 Million Business: 'Don't Take No for an Answer'

Danielle Cohen-Shohet launched a successful side hustle in college, combining her love for design and entrepreneurship, which ultimately led to GlossGenius.

By Amanda Breen