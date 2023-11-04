Retail e-commerce sales are projected to reach over trillions in the US by 2025. This rapid shift to digital channels has created huge demand for companies that can provide the infrastructure, logistics, and expertise to successfully run e-commerce businesses

Our future is now tied to technology unfathomable merely decades ago. Artificial intelligence is no longer fodder for science fiction—but a revolutionary force shaping industries, economies, and societies. Prompt engineering is a job now.

This year has been an immensely impactful year for entrepreneurs, with multiple sectors experiencing growth. eCommerce has seen various market shifts that savvy entrepreneurs may want to take notice of.

From e-commerce to artificial intelligence, these industry insights show just how big of a year 2023 has been for innovation and change

E-commerce Services Market

E-commerce elbowed its way to new heights in 2023. Socking consumers with bargains galore, online retail raked in a cool $1.14 trillion stateside—a 10% uptick from 2022. This digital shopping spree accounted for an eye-popping 42% of total retail sales growth for the year.

Experts predict online sales would amass a titanic $6.3 trillion worldwide. Pause and let that sink in. Trillions!

But with the higher demand and relevance, the e-commerce industry has seen people flocking to it—unsure how to handle it.

The problem? With the intricacies of an e-commerce operation like logistics and product marketing, most people are left feeling overwhelmed and uncertain.

Yet merchants struggled to keep pace. Managing complicated logistics, distribution, and selling at scale—daunting. Cue the automation revolution. Companies like Ascend CapVentures are emerging to fill the void. Offering technological solutions to e-commerce's complex challenges.

Ascend CapVentures Creates And Leads New Market: Full-Service E-commerce Management

Ascend CapVentures has rapidly ascended to the top of the e-commerce automation industry.

Founded in 2020 by entrepreneurs Will Basta and Jeremy Leung, the company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with operations spanning nationwide.

Ascend sets itself apart by offering end-to-end e-commerce services, integrating the roles of logistics provider, wholesale distributor, and seller management. "We saw a need in a market that we had the expertise to provide," says Jeremy Leung.

Leung says his team is set to expand further into Asian Pacific and Middle Eastern markets.

The comprehensive model allows Ascend to fully manage and optimize clients' e-commerce businesses, primarily on major retail platforms like Amazon and Walmart. While the e-commerce automation sector is filled with unqualified providers, Ascend's executive team boasts extensive experience with top startups and brands.

With expertise across the e-commerce ecosystem, Ascend provides customized solutions for brands looking to build, scale, and sustain profitable online stores.

What This Signals About The E-commerce Market

The e-commerce automation industry has exploded in recent years, as more businesses move their operations online.

Retail e-commerce sales are projected to reach over trillions in the US by 2025. This rapid shift to digital channels has created huge demand for companies that can provide the infrastructure, logistics, and expertise to successfully run e-commerce businesses.

However, the complexities of managing global supply chains, online marketing, and sales across multiple platforms make it challenging for brands to scale online operations themselves.

This gap has given rise to e-commerce automation providers like Ascend CapVentures that offer end-to-end solutions.

The market is still relatively new and fragmented, with vendors providing individual services like transportation management or Amazon advertising in isolation.

"If you're an expert, who has the time, maybe you can do it yourself," Basta says, "but if you aren't an expert, or don't have the time, you trust professionals like us."

Ascend differentiates itself through its integrated approach, allowing brands to outsource the entirety of their e-commerce operations to one provider.

As more businesses embrace digital-first models, the demand for full-service e-commerce automation will continue expanding rapidly.

While concerns amidst the uptick in AI popularity spawns concern from some—Will Basta of Ascend CapVentures is firm that "AI simply can't manage this complex of a process yet," referencing the widespread adoption of AI technology across various industries.

A Major Shift: Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence has taken the world by storm—the numbers speak for themselves. AI's global market size ballooned to a projected $241.80 billion in 2023. Nearly $208 billion was pumped into an insatiable industry.

Experts forecast monumental growth in the years ahead. AI's market expanding at a breakneck 37% compound annual rate through 2030. The new economy's darling.

Yet concerns bubble beneath the surface. AI's unchecked power gives some pause. Fears of surpassed human intelligence—or jobs replaced by unfeeling algorithms. Difficult ethical quandaries with no easy solutions.

But for now, the juggernaut marches on. AI's permutations and capabilities continue evolving rapidly.

AI Innovation You Should Know About

The first major innovation was the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI— which within five days scoured past 5–million users. This generated awareness for AI-writing-based capabilities, and saw another major innovation pop up: AI detectors.

AI detectors are a new type of artificial intelligence software aimed at classifying and identifying AI-created texts on the internet.

But what followed was almost just as interesting and disruptive as ChatGPT itself—the birth of a new market and type of technology:

What Is The AI Text "Humanizer"

Sitting opposite of AI detectors, within the AI family, is the AI text humanizer. The very first tool designed to "bypass AI detection" popped up in May 2023.

The goal? To make AI-written text indistinguishable from human-written text. As some call the time we're in the "AI arms race," this tech might lend credence to that description.

"Typically AI writing companies experience the growth to one million users after more than one year," says Bars Juhasz, CTO of Undetectable AI, "and in only 7, we've reached over 3 million."

Undetectable AI Creates A New Market

Before the creation of AI detectors, software like undetectable AI may have been appealing because it "can remove the voice of ChatGPT from your text" says Undetectable.ai CEO Christian Perry.

Undetectable.ai offers people a free AI content detector, and its proprietary "Text humanizer," which lets you "humanize" AI-generated text to make it—well, undetectable.

According to SEM rush, between March and August of 2023, Undetectable AI saw a surge in traffic with over 5 million visitors perusing the site—now, millions of people worldwide use their software.

The kicker is that Undetectable bootstrapped their way to millions of users, and unlike many startups in the AI detection market, surpassed millions of users without a single dollar in funding—identifying a new market and arguably pioneering it.

The founders behind the disrupting new tech? A Boise-based 25-year-old entrepreneur named Christian Perry, and a 25-year-old machine learning PhD student named Bars Juhasz.

Despite some having concerns that AI will lead to things like fake reviews, the founders of Undetectable.ai are adamant that their tech is what the future of AI writing technology looks like.

"As AI improves, it will undeniably be more difficult to detect, yet our vision is to empower disadvantaged groups with tech that helps them compete and succeed," explains Christian Perry.

What It All Means

Companies like Ascend CapVentures are riding the e-commerce innovations wave, automating complex e-commerce operations. New markets are being revealed.

And Undetectable AI demonstrates the disruption happening in AI. Sentient-seeming algorithms are learning to evolve, while humans grasp to understand their capabilities. Both industries are enmeshed with promise and peril— all abound in this new economy.

Past innovations brought progress yet unintended consequences. Where will this voyage lead? Some foresee dystopia, others utopia. The destination remains unclear.

For now, hold on tight. As change accelerates. As AI and e-commerce evolve in tandem—a thrilling ride awaits—where will these exponentially growing forces take us? Only time will tell.

The future remains unwritten, yet promising for entrepreneurs.